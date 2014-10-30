Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE said the retail portion of its 22.5 billion riyal ($6 billion) initial share sale had attracted investor interest amounting to more than double the amount on offer.
By the end of the day Thursday, around 857,000 investors pledged to buy shares totaling 210 percent of the 300 million shares available to individual investors, the bank said in a statement.
The kingdom's largest bank by assets is selling 15 percent of its stock, priced at 45 riyals per share, to local investors between Oct. 19 and Nov. 2 and is placing a further 10 percent with the state-run Private Pension Agency.
The offering is the largest ever in the Gulf region and the second-biggest globally this year after Alibaba Group (BABA.N) and comes at a time when many flotations around the world are being halted by market volatility.
Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
SAO PAULO Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA plans to sell a majority stake in two units and list them in São Paulo and New York in coming months, a move that could help Brazil's No. 3 power utility reduce debt and curb state interference, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Sunday.