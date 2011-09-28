BRUSSELS Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

*Fugitive former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is believed to be hiding out near the Algerian border where he is shielded by nomadic tribesmen, the interim government said, as its forces faced a tough battle to take control of his hometown Sirte.

*"One tribe, the Touareg, is still supporting him and he is believed to be in the Ghadames area in the south," Hisham Buhagiar, a senior military official of the Libya's new leadership, told Reuters by telephone late on Tuesday.

*Fighting continued on the eastern and western fronts at Sirte on Wednesday, and commanders said they were planning to try to join the fronts together and take the city's airport.

*"There is progress toward the coastal road and the airport. The plan is for various brigades to invade from other directions," NTC fighter, Amran al-Oweiwi, said.

*As the fighting continues, humanitarian organizations are sounding the alarm about the possibility of civilian casualties in the town. Gaddafi's spokesman has said that the NATO airstrikes and NTC shelling are killing civilians.

*NATO said it conducted 100 air sorties on Tuesday, 35 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

*It said key targets hit included:

-- One ammunition and vehicle storage facility in the vicinity of Sirte.

*Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 24,140 sorties, including 9,010 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

*Thirteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Tuesday, 9 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None were boarded or diverted.

*A total of 2,844 vessels have been hailed, 293 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

(Reporting by Johanna Somers)