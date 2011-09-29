Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Benghazi-based oil firm Agoco said on Wednesday it planned restarts at three more Libyan oilfields in east and west Libya by mid-October, boosting output to 350,000 barrels per day (bpd).

* In a further indication that Libyan crude oil supplies will soon be reaching the international spot market, Agoco said it was planning to send its second cargo from a port next to Tobruk this week.

* Thousands of civilians are streaming out of Muammar Gaddafi's besieged home town of Sirte, where a humanitarian disaster looms amid rising casualties and shrinking supplies of water, electricity and food, major aid agencies said on Wednesday.

*Lack of coordination and divisions at the front have been hampering NTC attempts to capture Sirte and Bani Walid.

*Muammar Gaddafi is believed to be hiding near the western town of Ghadames, near the Algerian border, under the protection of Tuareg tribesmen, the Libyan official leading the hunt for the deposed leader said.

*"One tribe, the Tuareg, is still supporting him and he is believed to be in the Ghadamis area in the south," Hisham Buhagiar, a senior military officer in Libya's new leadership, told Reuters by telephone late on Tuesday.

*NATO said it conducted 96 air sorties on Wednesday, 30 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

*It said key targets hit included:

-- One ammunition and vehicle storage facility, one staging and firing location, one command and control node and staging area, two ammunition and missile facilities and one tank in the vicinity of Sirte.

*Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 24,236 sorties, including 9,040 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

*Twelve ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Wednesday, eight vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None were boarded or diverted.

*A total of 2,852 vessels have been hailed, 293 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

(Reporting by Johanna Somers)