BRUSSELS Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi said leaders of the developing world who recognized Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC)that ousted him with the aid of NATO firepower would suffer a similar fate.

* "If the power of (international) fleets gives legitimacy, then let the rulers in the Third World be ready," the fugitive ex-strongman said in an apparent reference to NATO's military support for NTC forces. He was speaking in an audio recording obtained by Reuters from Syria-based Arrai television.

* Snipers hiding in a mosque and Gaddafi's favorite summit venue held back Libyan government forces trying to capture his hometown Sirte on Thursday, making forecasts of a quick end to the battle look premature.

* Anti-Gaddafi fighters on Thursday had advanced just over one kilometer (0.6 mile) into Sirte from the luxury hotel on the Mediterranean shore that had earlier marked the front line.

* The street-by-street fighting was taking place on the northeastern corner of Sirte while anti-Gaddafi forces on the western side of the city held back.

* Gaddafi's son Mutassim has fled Sirte and was last heard of heading south, a Libyan government military spokesman told Al Jazeera television on Thursday.

* NATO said on Thursday that it expected to end its mission in Libya soon and that its decision would be based on whether there was still a threat to civilians and on the ability of the country's new rulers to provide security.

* NATO said it conducted 109 air sorties on Wednesday, 40 of them strike sorties.

* It said key targets included:

-- One military installation, six command and control nodes and one military staging location in the vicinity of Bani Walid, a desert town still controlled by pro-Gaddafi forces.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 25,003 sorties, including 9,301 strike sorties. NATO members taking part in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Eleven ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Wednesday, 11 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None were boarded or diverted.

* A total of 2,936 vessels have been hailed, 296 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

