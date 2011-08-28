BRUSSELS NATO said its warplanes had struck at Muammar Gaddafi's home town of Sirte on Sunday as forces opposed to the fugitive strongman closed in on the coastal city.

"Over the last 72 hours we have conducted air strikes at Sirte including today as well because it remains a threat to the civilian population," a NATO official said.

"We're paying close attention to what's happening in Sirte because we know that there are remnants of the regime that are there," he said.

Meanwhile anti-Gaddafi forces closed in Sirte, saying they would seize it by force if negotiations for its surrender failed.

