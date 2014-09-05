Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
STONEHENGE England After wrestling with threats ranging from Russia to Islamist insurgency in the Middle East, U.S. President Barack Obama took a break from a NATO summit to visit Britain's prehistoric Stonehenge monument on Friday.
"How cool is this?" Obama said as he wandered starry-eyed in his shirt sleeves among the towering stone megaliths.
"It's spectacular," said Obama, as he gazed at the circle of towering megaliths while sheep grazed in a nearby field. "Knocked it off the bucket list," he said, using a term for must-do experiences before one dies.
Built between 3,000 and 1,600 BC, the stone circle may have been a temple, a burial ground, an astronomical calendar or all three, scholars say.
No one knows for sure either how ancient Britons got the stones, which weigh up to 45 tonnes, to the site or what they used them for.
PATTAYA Thai contestant Jiratchaya Sirimongkolnawin was crowned Miss International Queen 2016 on Friday at a contest billed as the world's largest and most popular transgender pageant.
The majority of respondents to a new U.S. poll opposed laws barring transgender people from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identities and indicated growing acceptance for gay rights, a nonpartisan research group said on Friday.