NEW YORK Oct 17 A failed tender this week to build part of a major pipeline that would carry U.S. natural gas to northern-central Mexico highlights potential difficulties in getting new multi-billion dollar projects off the ground and more U.S. gas flowing south.

Experts expect a steep rise in U.S. natural gas exports to Mexico in the next three years as a number of pipeline projects begin development, adding to record increases already set since 2010. Some say those exports will contribute to a rise in U.S. natural gas prices in the second half of this decade.

But, plans to construct the southern section of Las Ramones pipeline, that would carry Texas gas to Mexico's industrial heartland, stalled this week after only one company placed a bid in a tender to construct the line.

Mexico's state-run oil firm Pemex assured investors that the second phase of the pipeline would be built on time, by the end of 2015, but the pause has raised questions about the timing of the project and what impact a delay might have on demand for U.S. gas.

It also shows how, while a number of new projects have already been built, newer, bolder plans might be trickier to realize.

"Not all Mexican gas demand is on the border with the United States," said Nikos Tsafos, analyst at PFC Energy in Washington. "What you have seen over the last two years was the low-hanging fruit. But going to the next tranche is not going to be as straight forward."

Las Ramones is only one of a few pipelines being developed under a government plan launched in 2011 to expand the natural gas system and phase out fuel oil-fired power plants. Importing cheap gas from the United States is an integral part of the plan.

But, as domestic gas production falls and demand is expected to rise, each line is vital to providing fuel for new gas-fired power plants as well as homes and businesses. Mexican demand for natural gas is growing at about 4 percent a year, while production is growing only 1.2 percent, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

To meet the gap, Mexico has been importing expensive liquefied natural gas on the competitive global market.

"This certainly is one of the question marks to be resolved, in terms of where Pemex is with planning," said Biliana Pehlivanova, natural gas analyst at Barclays Capital in New York.

TEXAS TO MEXICO

The Ramones pipeline's second phase was expected to cover 460 miles (740 kilometers) spanning five northern-central Mexican states. Pemex has frequently called the $3.3 billion project its biggest energy infrastructure investment in 40 years. If completed, the project would eventually supply a fifth of the country's total natural gas demand.

IEnova, previously known as Sempra Mexico, is developing the first phase of the project with a Pemex subsidiary. Once both phases are completed, the Ramones pipeline will extend 750 miles (1,200 km) from Agua Dulce, Texas across the border and deep into central Mexico's industrial heartland.

Analysts said it was likely that Pemex would now go it alone on the second phase of the line.

As new pipelines were proposed in recent years, experts expected big increases in U.S. natural gas exports to Mexico. Barclays Capital sees exports of 4.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) by 2016, up from Mexican government estimates of 1.4 bcfd this year. Pipeline shipments from Texas to Mexico rose 34 percent on average per year between 2009 and 2012, to 1.3 bcfd, the EIA said.

The exports to Mexico are part of a wider growth in U.S. gas demand expected this decade, spurred by exports of liquefied natural gas, expected by the end of 2015, and growing demand in electricity generation as coal use tapers off.

Barclays has not revised its forecast following this week's news, in part because other large pipelines are expected to contribute to the export rise.

The EIA highlighted six major pipelines crossing the border into Mexico this year and next, totaling 3.5 bcfd of capacity by the end of 2014. Whether those pipelines will run at full tilt depends on the speed of new power plants being built in Mexico.

"A lot of the capacity expansions are supplying power plants that are not yet built, so there are questions about the timeline for those," Pehlivanova said.