Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
Organic retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
Sun Trust Robinson Humphrey and Piper Jaffray will be the lead underwriters to the offering, the Colorado-based health food chain said in its preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company, which sells natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements, had net sales of $264.5 million for the fiscal year 2011.
Natural Grocers said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debt.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NGVC."
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company plans to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.