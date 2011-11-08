NEW YORK A new museum opening at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Friday charts its evolution from the nation's foremost warship-building center to an inner-city manufacturing hub.

The 300-acre site in a corner of New York City has been off-limits to the general public for centuries but will welcome visitors starting on Veterans Day.

"The vision is for the first time since 1801 to allow people behind our gates on a regular basis to tell an extraordinary story of American history that has not been told in a comprehensive way," said Andrew Kimball, president and chief executive officer of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation.

More than $25 million in public money has been spent on upgrading a building that dates from 1857, creating a free visitor center that includes exhibits from the yard's various incarnations.

The Navy operated the yard from 1801 until 1966, producing ships that would play prominent supporting roles in major events in U.S. history: the USS Niagara, USS Maine, USS Missouri, USS Austin, and USS Arizona.

The USS Niagara sailed out from the yard to midway across the Atlantic to help lay the first undersea telegraph cable in 1858. The sinking of the USS Maine in 1898 in Havana Harbor was a trigger for the Spanish-American War. World War Two ended on September 2, 1945, when Japan signed an unconditional surrender on the USS Missouri.

Exhibits at the museum, officially called the Brooklyn Navy Yard Center at Building 92, include artifacts from some its more famous ships. They include a 22,500-pound anchor from the USS Austin and a piece of piping salvaged from the wreckage of the USS Arizona, which was sunk during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

There are video interviews with a few of the 70,000 people who worked in the yard at the peak of its productivity during World War Two.

The yard entered a period of slow decline after the City of New York took control in the late 1960s and attempted to turn it into a civilian light-industrial park. Civil War-era structures began to crumble. The site's increasingly dated infrastructure failed to attract new tenants.

Over the last two decades, with the help of some $200 million in public investment, the yard has been reborn as a center of light industry with a focus on environmentally friendly manufacturing. One company makes street lamps entirely powered by the wind and the sun. Another makes kitchen countertops out of recycled glass and concrete.

The yard is also home to Steiner Studios, the country's largest film studio complex outside of Hollywood.

The yard now has 275 tenants, up from just 30 or so in the 1980s, and the number of jobs there has increased from 3,600 to 5,800 since 2001, Kimball said.

He said the museum would also "tell the story as it continues today, which is with the modern rebirth of the Navy Yard as a hub of innovation, green jobs and urban industrial growth. (It's) a story you don't often hear these days."

