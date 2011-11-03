Billionaire Carl Icahn has raised his stake in U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) to 9.99 percent from 9.8 percent, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reuters reported last month that Icahn wants Navistar to consider a merger with rival Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N), according to several people familiar with the matter.

Oshkosh Chief Executive Officer Charles Szews declined to comment on Icahn's interest in his company on an investor conference call earlier this week. Icahn holds a roughly 10 percent stake in that company.

