One of Navistar International Corp's (NAV.N) biggest investors has pressed company executives to demonstrate the value of a Carl Icahn-backed proposal to merge at least a portion of the business with one of its chief rivals, Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N).

Owl Creek Asset Management founder Jeffrey Altman, who reported in a federal filing that he owns an 8.5 percent stake in Navistar, also said in the filing he discussed Icahn's plan with Navistar management on Dec 5. During that conversation, the filing said, Oak Creek "noted their concerns" about a merger and said Navistar needs to "demonstrate the ability to derive significant value from synergies."

Altman has held shares of Navistar for a long period of time, and his stake is worth about $225 million. Owl Creek, a $7 billion hedge fund, declined to comment on the filing.

Altman's disclosure follows months of speculation related to a Navistar and Oshkosh tie-up, which was primarily stoked by Icahn's considerable financial interest in both companies. Icahn has said Oshkosh and Navistar, which compete in defense vehicles and in truck production, should explore synergies.

Last week, Navistar Chief Executive Dan Ustian said the company is open to exploring various options with Oshkosh and that he has in the past considered a potential collaboration.

Ustian said that Icahn's interest in a merger has refueled interest in an Oshkosh deal but that it only makes sense to look at marrying specific parts of the two businesses and not pursuing a broad-based combination.

"We believe there is some potential for synergies with us and Oshkosh, but it's probably in two isolated markets, the defense business and the commercial truck business," Ustian said at the Reuters Global Manufacturing and Transportation Summit in New York on December 14.

During Owl Creek's recent meeting with Navistar management, the firm said that would disproportionately advantage Oshkosh and "would not be in the best interests of the Navistar's stockholders."

Icahn owns about 10 percent of Navistar and more than 9 percent of Oshkosh. Last month, he nominated a slate of directors for the Oshkosh board of directors in advance of the company's January annual meeting.

Oshkosh's management and board have nominated their own directors and encouraged shareholders to disregard Icahn's overtures.

Navistar shares ended regular trading on Monday down 2.6 percent at $36.54 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair and Steve Orlofsky)