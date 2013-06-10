Costco's same-store sales, profit miss estimates
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
CHICAGO Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) posted a wider quarterly loss on Monday, attributing it to higher warranty costs and lower sales volumes.
The U.S. truck and engine maker said it lost $374 million, or $4.65 a share, during the fiscal second quarter. During the comparable period last year, it posted a loss of $172 million, or $2.50 per diluted share.
Revenue fell 23 percent to $2.5 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected the Lisle, Illinois-based company to report a loss of $1.13 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher)
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
Supermarket operator Kroger Co surprised analysts with its first quarterly same-store sales decline in 13 years, as competition intensified in the U.S. grocery industry, sending its shares down as much as 5.6 percent on Thursday.
LONDON London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday he would "postpone his retirement" if, as widely expected, a 26 billion euro ($27.4 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse collapses.