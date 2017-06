TOKYO, June 17 The U.S. Navy said the commander of a destroyer that collided with a Philippine merchant vessel early on Saturday morning was among two sailors medically evacuated.

A statement from the U.S. 7th Fleet said Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the USS Fitzgerald, was in stable condition after being taken to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Bill Tarrant)