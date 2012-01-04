SAN DIEGO A Navy pilot shot and killed himself in a New Year's Day incident in which three other people also died of gunshot wounds at a home in the resort city of Coronado, near San Diego, authorities said on Wednesday.

John Robert Reeves, 25, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Reeves shared a condominium on Coronado island with a fellow Navy pilot, 25-year-old David Andrew Reis, according to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Reis, his sister Karen Elizabeth Reis, 24, and 31-year-old Matthew Christopher Saturley were all listed as having died in homicides by gunshot.

Authorities on Wednesday would not say that Reeves was responsible for the shooting deaths or elaborate on how the incident unfolded. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.

Both Reeves and David Reis had been awarded the National Defense Service Medal, according to the base. The award is a standard commendation given upon completion of basic training.

Authorities were called to the condo shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a report of shots fired at the residence, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's police report. Once there, officers found the body of an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the doorway of the building.

After entering the condo, police found the bodies of two more men and a woman. Further details, including the identities of the dead, were not released.

San Diego sheriff's homicide detectives said no one was being sought in connection with the deaths.

Both Navy officers were F/A-18 pilots assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101 based out of the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the base said.

Reeves was from Prince Frederick, Maryland, and was commissioned in the Navy through the Penn State University Reserve Officers' Training Corps in 2008, the base said.

Reis, of Bakersfield, California, was commissioned in the Navy through the ROTC at the University of New Mexico.

"Our condolences go out to the families, friends, fellow service members and Coronado community during this time of mourning," said Lt. Col. Robert Brodie, the commanding officer of both men, in a statement.

(Writing by Mary Slosson, Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Peter Bohan)