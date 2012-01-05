SAN DIEGO A Navy airman shot a fellow pilot, the man's sister and another man before turning the gun on himself in a New Year's Day shooting on the California resort island of Coronado, police said on Wednesday.

But investigators said they may never know what motivated 25-year-old Navy Lieutenant John Robert Reeves to open fire on the gathering at a condominium he shared with his fellow pilot.

"We still don't know the motive. We may never find the true motive here. We only know it's tragic," San Diego County Sheriff's Department Captain Duncan Fraser told Reuters.

Police called to the Coronado island townhome in the early hours of New Year's Day found the body of Reeves' roommate Navy Lieutenant David Andrew Reis, a fellow pilot who was also 25, in the entryway of the three-story condo.

Inside, they discovered the bodies of Reeves, his roommate's 24-year-old sister Karen Reis, and 31-year-old Matthew Saturley. All were shot dead by Reeves before he killed himself, Fraser said.

Both Navy officers were F/A-18 pilots assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101 based out of the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Both had also been awarded the National Defense Service Medal, base officials said, a standard commendation given upon completion of basic training. The base said Reeves, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was commissioned in the Navy through the Penn State University Reserve Officer Training Corps in 2008.

Fraser said that the night began after Karen Reis, who lived in San Diego, had joined her brother and his roommate to celebrate New Year's Eve.

The trio met Saturley at a nightclub in San Diego's trendy downtown Gaslight District, and Fraser said he did not know if the group knew Saturley before that meeting.

The group, joined by a fifth man who was not identified by investigators, returned to the townhouse shortly after 2 a.m. David Reis and the unidentified man remained outside while Karen Reis, Saturley and Reeves went inside, Fraser said.

The unidentified man later told investigators he and David Reis heard a volley of gunfire from inside and Reis ran into the home. The witness called police, according to Fraser, and then heard a second volley of gunfire.

Detectives recovered four firearms and were waiting for test results to confirm which were used, along with forensic and toxicology reports, he said.

(Editing by Mary Slosson and Cynthia Johnston)