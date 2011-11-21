SAN DIEGO Twenty-eight Navy sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan are being discharged after they were caught using Spice, a designer drug that mimics the effects of marijuana, the Navy said on Monday.

This comes one month after the Navy said it was discharging another 64 sailors, most of them from the USS Carl Vinson, for using Spice and other drugs.

"The Navy's policy on drug use is clear, it is zero tolerance and our personnel are made very aware of it from the start," said Lieutenant Beth Teach, spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy Third Fleet.

"Drug use puts lives at risk, and it cuts into our readiness and safety," she said.

It was not immediately clear when the 28 sailors who are being discharged used Spice, or how exactly they were caught.

Teach said it was still early in the investigation, and she did not provide details on the ages or ranks of the sailors.

The 1,092-foot-long USS Ronald Reagan returned to its home port of San Diego in September after a seven month deployment, Teach said.

It had been sent to the Navy's Western Pacific region, including the Arabian Gulf, where the ship supported troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The USS Ronald Reagan anchored off Japan in March, to provide aid after the devastating tsunami and nuclear disaster in that country.

It generally takes six to 10 weeks for the Navy to complete a discharge of its sailors and process them out of the military, Teach said.

