By Idrees Ali
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 20 The U.S. Navy will likely map
out the future for a new armed, carrier-based drone as part of
its fiscal 2017 budget proposal after completion of a
Pentagon-wide study of surveillance and intelligence needs, a
Navy official said on Friday.
The official, who asked not to be named, said the
long-delayed competition would likely focus on a drone for
conducting surveillance that could also carry weapons, largely
in line with the approach favored by the Navy.
Rear Admiral Robert Girrier, the newly appointed director of
unmanned warfare systems, told reporters in a briefing on Friday
that he expected more information in "coming months" about the
new drone, but gave no further details.
Boeing Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, which
makes the X-47B unmanned, unarmed plane that has been tested on
U.S. carriers, Lockheed Martin Corp, and privately held
General Atomics have spent tens of millions of dollars to
prepare for the Navy's Unmanned Carrier-Launched Airborne
Surveillance Strike (UCLASS) tender.
But the program, one of just a few new aircraft programs up
for grabs for contractors, has been on hold pending a
Pentagon-wide review of intelligence and surveillance programs
that has stretched on much longer than expected.
"The Navy is absolutely committed to unmanned aviation and
getting it fully integrated... and we are going to do that in an
evolutionary way and that's how we see UCLASS," Girrier said.
Retired Brigadier General Frank Kelley, the first deputy
assistant secretary of the U.S. Navy for unmanned systems, said
that in August 2014 he saw the UCLASS up close.
"I can tell you that there were three of us out there and we
were convinced that we were looking at the future of naval
aviation," Kelley said.
Kelley said cybersecurity was a top priority moving forward
for all unmanned aircraft.
"It's incredibly important, and to be honest... just the
threat, the thought that somebody could hack into a system
and... turn that against you, that becomes pretty frightening,"
Kelley said.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David
Gregorio)