The National Basketball Association's Cleveland Cavaliers apologized on Thursday for airing a video during a playoff game that depicted an incident of domestic violence.

The video, which ran during Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls, was intended to be a humorous spoof on a popular commercial centered on the popular song and dance routine from the 1987 movie "Dirty Dancing", the team said.

In the one-minute video, a male Cavaliers fan picks up a woman, a Bulls fan, and slams her to the ground when he realizes she is a fan of the visiting Chicago team. Later, the woman is shown holding an ice pack to her head and wearing a T-shirt with a Cavaliers logo on it.

"Domestic violence is a very serious matter and has no place in a parody video that plays in an entertainment venue," the Cavaliers said in a statement.

"We sincerely apologize to those who have been affected by domestic violence for the obvious negative feelings caused by being exposed to this insensitive video."

Professional leagues, including the National Football League and NBA, are taking a harder stance on penalties toward domestic abuse given a rash of high-profile cases in the past year.

