* Born in California on June 29, 1991 (age 22).
* Selected by the Indiana Pacers in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2011 NBA Draft but was soon traded to the San Antonio Spurs.
* In his first season, in 2011-12, he was named in the NBA's All-Rookie first team.
* The following year, he helped the Spurs win the Western Conference title and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2007 , which they lost to the Miami Heat in seven games.
* Described by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich as a star in the making, Leonard averaged 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds during the regular season before raising his game even higher in the postseason.
* In the Finals against Miami, he scored a career-high 29 points in Game Three and averaged 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the five game series.
* Leonard became the second youngest player to win the NBA Finals MVP. The only person to win it at a younger age was Magic Johnson.
