Denver Nuggets reserve center Chris Andersen has been excused indefinitely from all team-related activities because of a legal investigation that resulted in a search of his home, the NBA team said on Thursday.

The Douglas County Colorado Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children unit has been investigating Andersen since February in reference information that was provided by a law enforcement agency in California, the department said.

No arrests have been made.

The Nuggets' announcement came as the team faces elimination heading into Game Six of their best-of-seven Western Conference quarter-final against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

"The Denver Nuggets are aware of today's media reports involving forward/center Chris Andersen," the team said in a statement. "It involves a legal investigation and we are awaiting further details.

"Chris has been excused from all team-related activities indefinitely as he deals with the reported investigation."

Andersen, a reserve who averaged 5.3 points and 4.6 rebounds during the regular season, has not played in the postseason.

The Nuggets declined further comment and a National Basketball Association (NBA) spokesman said the league is monitoring the situation.

A Sheriff's Office statement said it had recovered property from Andersen's residence in Larkspur, Colorado, it believed is connected with the case.

"This is an active and on-going investigation and no further information is available at this time," the statement added.

