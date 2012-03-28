Inductee Dennis Rodman reacts while delivering his acceptance speech during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2011 Enshrinement Ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hall of Fame basketball star Dennis Rodman, who won five NBA championships, has for now dodged possible jail time over allegations he owes unpaid child support.

Rodman appeared in court in Orange, a Southern California suburb, on Tuesday where his attorney asked that a contempt of court order against the former player be dismissed. The contempt order stems from allegations that Rodman is behind on child support.

Orange County Superior Court Commissioner Barry Michaelson has already indicated he is not inclined to send Rodman to jail over the contempt order, said the one-time basketball star's attorney Linnea Willis.

"At the most it will be community service," Willis said.

Jack Kayajanian, an attorney for Rodman's ex-wife Michelle, has said the 50-year-old Rodman owes at least $750,000 in spousal support and child support for his two children with Michelle.

Willis said her client disputes that figure, which is based on a calculation of $50,000 in payments per month. That was based on inaccurate estimates of Rodman's income and represents too high a figure for "even the richer celebrities," she said.

"Dennis does great for a retired athlete, of course he's not making as much as he made when he was an NBA athlete, but for a retired athlete he does fine, he still makes six figures," Willis said.

The court commissioner postponed to May 29 a sentencing hearing on the contempt order, and will also consider Rodman's request to dismiss the order, Willis said.

Rodman was a two-time NBA defensive player of the year who led the league in rebounds per game for seven straight seasons. He won three titles with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Detroit Pistons.

A maverick figure in professional sports, Rodman is known for a life of parties, arrests and for dying his hair in bright colors. Rodman has been public about his battle with alcohol addiction, appearing in numerous episodes of "Celebrity Rehab."

(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Paul Thomasch)