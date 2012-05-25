OKLAHOMA CITY A 16-year-old boy who police said confessed to shooting into a crowd and wounding eight people outside an NBA basketball game made his first appearance on Thursday before a judge, who set his bail at $160,000.

The boy was arrested on Tuesday and was charged with eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. He remained in jail on Thursday night.

"The defendant was arrested and interviewed where he confessed to shooting into the crowd," an Oklahoma City homicide detective said in an affidavit filed with the court.

One of the eight people wounded on Monday night, after the Oklahoma City Thunder game with the Los Angeles Lakers, remains in critical condition, police said.

The shooting occurred after two groups of young people repeatedly clashed outside the arena while thousands of fans in the street watched a live telecast of the game on a videoboard.

Oklahoma City Thunder, which starts the NBA Western Conference Championship series against San Antonio Spurs in Texas on Sunday, has announced it will no longer stream games for fans to watch outside the arena.

