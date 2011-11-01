Detroit Pistons forward Ben Wallace reacts to a foul call during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto November 4, 2009. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Detroit Piston Ben Wallace pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drunk driving and possession of a firearm while intoxicated stemming from a traffic stop by suburban Detroit police in September.

Wallace, 37, was stopped for erratic driving early on Saturday morning September 24 by Bloomfield Township police and later failed a Breathalyzer test.

Wallace pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in Oakland County Circuit Court before Judge Shalina Kumar on Tuesday, according to a court clerk. Each charge carries a maximum of 93 days in jail.

A more serious charge of carrying a concealed weapon, which could have resulted in a maximum five-year prison sentence, was dropped. Judge Kumar scheduled sentencing for December 13.

Wallace, who lives in Bloomfield Hills, was driving a 2007 Cadillac Escalade SUV. Police recovered an unloaded pistol from a backpack in the passenger compartment of the vehicle after the traffic stop.

Wallace won an NBA championship with the Pistons in 2004 and has played for several teams over 17 years. He played in 54 games last season for Detroit, averaging 2.9 points per game.

National Basketball Association players have been locked out by league officials in a labor dispute that has forced the cancellation of all games through November.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Greg McCune)