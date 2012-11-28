ATM maker NCR Corp (NCR.N) said it would buy Israeli software company Retalix Ltd RTLX.TA for $650 million in a bid to expand its footprint in the retail sector.

Retalix shareholders will get $30 per share, or a near 37 percent premium to the stock's closing price of $21.90 Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reports of a deal earlier in the day on Wednesday pushed Retalix shares up nearly 35 percent to $29.50.

NCR, which has a market value of $3.83 billion, said it plans to finance the deal through a combination of cash and debt, and expects the deal to add to its 2013 non-GAAP earnings.

NCR said it expects pre-tax cost synergies of about $5 million to $10 million in 2013, and about $20 million to $25 million over three years.

The company said it would incur a one-time cost of about $30 million to achieve the synergies.

Retalix provides software and services to retailers, including supermarkets, convenience stores, fuel stations, drugstores and department stores.

Its products support point-of-sale, sales channels and in-store management, customer management and marketing, merchandising, and logistics.

Retalix's strength with blue-chip retailers will be highly complementary to NCR and will enable additional sales opportunities across the combined installed base, NCR said in a statement.

J.P. Morgan and Jefferies & Co advised the companies on the deal.

NCR shares closed at $23.75 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York and Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)