NDS Group Holdings Ltd, which provides software services to pay television, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the UK-based company said Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. and J.P. Morgan Securities are among the underwriters to the offering.

The company, established in 1988, became a unit of News Corp in 1992. It was listed on Nasdaq in 1999 and News Corp remained its largest shareholder until February 2009, when it was taken private.

Monday's filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company, which recorded revenue of $213.9 million for July-September, intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NDSG".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)