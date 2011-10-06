A Trailways bus sits on the side of Interstate 80 in central Nebraska in a photo obtained October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

OMAHA, Neb Forty-one people were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a crash involving two semi trailer trucks and a bus on westbound Interstate 80 in central Nebraska, police said.

The driver of the Burlington Trailways bus, Michelle Anderson, 50, was critically injured, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The crash occurred near Gibbon, about 150 miles west of Omaha, early Thursday morning.

The bus was traveling from Omaha to Denver.

According to police, the accident was apparently caused when a westbound semi drifted into the median. The driver over-corrected, causing the semi, which was carrying cereal, to tip onto its side.

A second semi and the bus struck the overturned semi. The 40 people on the bus plus the driver of the first semi were transported to a hospital in Kearney. Most of the injuries were minor, police said.

(Writing by Mary Wisniewski, Editing by Jerry Norton)