HONG KONG Japanese IT solutions and technology firm NEC Corp (6701.T) plans to sell its entire stake in Lenovo Group (0992.HK), the world's No.2 PC maker by sales, in a block deal worth about $235 million, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The company is offering 281 million shares at a price range of HK$6.3 to HK$6.5, putting the total deal at up to HK$1.83 billion ($235 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The offering price is equivalent to a discount of 1.8 percent to 4.8 percent to Lenovo's Tuesday closing price of HK$6.62, it added.

Credit Suisse CSGN.VX was hired as sole bookrunner on the deal.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)