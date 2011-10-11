LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Sony Pictures Classics has picked up worldwide rights to "Neil Young Journeys," Jonathan Demme's latest documentary about the musician.

"Neil Young Journeys" premiered at the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival and is, essentially, a documentary concert film chronicling the final two shows of Young's recent world tour. Demme turned the two shows -- and footage of Young driving into Toronto, where he played the iconic Massey Hall -- into the movie.

Demme and Young worked together on "Neil Young Heart of Gold," which showed Young performing in Nashville, and "Neil Young Trunk Show," which showed a Pennsylvania concert during Young's "Chrome Dreams II" tour.

Young is among the most influential singer-songwriters of his generation. He co-founded Buffalo Springfield and was a member of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Demme directed the 1991 movie "Silence of the Lambs" and directed and produced the 1993 film "Philadelphia." Among his documentaries: the three Neil Young movies, the 2007 "Jimmy Carter Man from Plains," about the former president's book tour, the 2003 "The Agronomist," about Haitian radio journalist and activist Jean Dominique.

Sony Pictures Classics acquired worldwide rights -- excluding Latin America -- from Shakey Pictures and Clinica Estetico.

Demme and Elliot Rabinowitz produced the documentary with Declan Quinn.