TORONTO Rare earth producer and processor Neo Material Technologies NEM.TO said on Monday it may buy back up to 10.5 million common shares over the next 12 months, saying the shares are undervalued.

Neo Material said it will pay market price at time of purchase for the shares -- representing around 10 percent of the public float -- in a normal course issuer bid.

The shares rose 4.7 percent to C$8.58 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday after the buyback was announced.

The buyback comes soon after Neo Material completed the purchase of some 1.36 million common shares through a normal course issuer bid over the 12 months ended June 3, at a weighted average price of C$4.01.

Neo Material, which makes magnetic powders and other rare earth-based products in China for both the domestic and export markets, said its shares are trading in a price range that does reflect true value and are an attractive investment.

Last week, the company posted a second-quarter profit up more than three-fold, boosted by increased demand for its products and higher selling prices.

Rare earth prices have skyrocketed over the past year, as China, producer of some 95 percent of the world's supply, clamped down on exports. Rare earths are essential in high-tech items like smartphones and hybrid cars.

Neo Material has about 120 million common shares outstanding, with a free float of 95.6 million shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Its shares have more than doubled in value in the past 12 months, as prices for individual rare earth oxides and metals have skyrocketed.

($1=$0.98 Canadian)

