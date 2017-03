Neothetics Inc (NEOT.O) said its experimental treatment for reducing abdominal bulging failed in two late-stage studies, sending its shares down 64 percent in extended trading.

Neothetics intends to analyze data from both trials to evaluate future plans for the drug, LIPO-202, the company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)