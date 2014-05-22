Restoration work completed on site of Jesus's tomb in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM A team of scientists and restorers has completed work on the site of the tomb of Jesus in Jerusalem's Old City, and it will be re-opened to the public on Wednesday.
KATHMANDU Nepal has named two Himalayan peaks near Mount Everest after Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay and opened them to foreigners for climbing, a month after a deadly avalanche killed 16 sherpa guides.
The conquest of Everest by New Zealand’s Hillary and his Nepali guide Tenzing in 1953 popularized Nepal as a destination for mountain climbers. The Himalayan country is home to eight of the 14 peaks in the world over 8,000 meters (26,247 ft).
Tilakram Pandey, a senior official at the Tourism Ministry, said the peaks - Hillary at 7,681 m (25,200 ft) and Tenzing at 7,916 m (25,971 ft) - were unclimbed so far.
Last month's tragedy forced hundreds of foreign climbers to abandon their attempts on Everest, and the renaming exercise marked an attempt to revive Nepal's appeal to mountaineers.
"We believe climbers will be attracted to these peaks and help promote mountaineering activities," Pandey told Reuters on Thursday. "Many foreign Alpine clubs and climbers have shown interest in the opening of these mountains."
Separately, the Tourism Ministry said two Nepali guides and an Indian climber were missing in snow since Tuesday while climbing the Yalung Kang peak in east Nepal.
A search was being conducted "very sincerely" to find the missing climbers, it said in a statement.
Tourism accounts for 4 percent of Nepal's gross domestic product, and fees paid by climbers for permits are a major source of income for the cash-strapped government.
(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Ron Popeski)
JERUSALEM A team of scientists and restorers has completed work on the site of the tomb of Jesus in Jerusalem's Old City, and it will be re-opened to the public on Wednesday.
BETHLEHEM, West Bank Guests began arriving at the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem on Monday, the quirky guesthouse created by British street artist Banksy that stands a few feet away from Israel's towering security barrier in the occupied West Bank.
KABUL An 18-year old female novice singer and a 23-year old barber-turned-rapper are the unlikely finalists of a televised talent contest providing Afghans a welcome distraction from the daily bloodshed in their country.