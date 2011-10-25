HELSINKI Finnish refiner Neste Oil NES1V.HE reported a surprise rise in third-quarter profit thanks to a high refining margin and increased sales volumes such as renewables, sending its shares soaring 18 percent.

Neste Oil said its quarterly comparable operating profit, excluding inventory and capital gains or losses, rose almost 16 percent year-on-year to 66 million euros ($92 million).

Analysts on average had forecast a year-on-year fall to 39.3 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Neste shares were up 18.3 percent to 9.48 euros at 0804 GMT (4:04 a.m. EDT), the highest level in around three months.

"The results looked good, as it was better-than-expected. Especially renewable fuels segment's volumes developed well," said a Helsinki-based analyst, who declined to be named.

The company had forecast the renewable segment result in the third quarter would be weaker than in the second quarter. But the comparable operating loss at 57 million euros was roughly flat compared to the previous quarter and beat market expectations, the analyst said.

Neste Oil has invested 1.5 billion euros to build product lines in renewable fuels, which it sees as a way to differentiate itsef from bigger rivals and grow its market share in the long term.

It has struggled to turn a profit from the business, but the quarterly results also showed the unit's revenue doubled from the previous quarter to 290 million euros.

Last month it started up a new renewable diesel plant in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Last year the company opened a similar plant in Singapore, and it has two renewable diesel lines in Porvoo, Finland.

The group reiterated that its renewable fuels unit will remain loss-making in the fourth quarter but will show some improvement versus the third quarter.

"We posted a good result for both oil products and oil retail in the third quarter, despite uncertainties related to the development of the global economy, which caused volatility in the oil market," Neste Oil Chief Executive Matti Lievonen said in a statement.

Neste Oil group's quarterly revenue grew 34 percent to 4.1 billion euros, the high end of analysts' forecasts, which ranged from 3.5 billion to 4.2 billion euros.

The total refining margin rose to $9.17/bbl from $7.48/bbl a year ago.

It also said it expected its oil products unit's full-year comparable operating profit to be stronger than in 2010.

($1=0.720 Euros)

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Will Waterman and Mike Nesbit)