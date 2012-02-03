HELSINKI Finnish refiner Neste Oil's NES1V.HE quarterly profit fell more than expected as economic uncertainty and a mild early winter hit its refining margins.

October-December comparable operating profit, excluding inventory and capital gains or losses, fell 84 percent from a year ago to 14 million euros ($18.4 million), the company said on Friday.

That missed all analysts' forecasts that ranged from 21 million to 66 million euros in a Reuters poll. Neste shares fell 3 percent to 8.58 euros in early trade but were trading flat at 3:16 a.m. ET.

"Uncertainties related to overall economic developments and a surplus of global refining capacity, combined with a mild early winter, had a negative impact on refining margins towards the end of the year and our fourth-quarter results," the company said in a statement.

Neste Oil's total refining margin was $6.97/bbl, down from $9.67 a year earlier.

The company also blamed maintenance work on its Porvoo plant's production line 4 and other outages for the weak results. The firm's biggest Oil Products unit's comparable operating profit tumbled 81 percent to 21 million euros.

Neste Oil forecast the group's full-year comparable operating profit to improve significantly from 2011 and for its loss-making renewable fuels business to show improvement in the first quarter, but analysts were not encouraged.

"Comparable operating profit missed expectations and the results seem disappointing. The outlook was quite cautious," said Inderes analyst Juha Kinnunen.

($1=0.7592 euros)

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)