Tokyo - Food group Nestle is seeking to lure Japanese holiday shoppers with a taste for fine snacking with a gold-wrapped Kit Kat chocolate bar.

The single finger Kit Kat is wrapped in a thin layer of gold leaf. Only 500 of the bars go on sale from Dec. 29 with a price tag of around 2,016 yen ($16).

The Kit Kat chocolate bar made its debut in Japan in 1973 and since then a variety of flavors -- from green tea to wasabi -- have been produced.