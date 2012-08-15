A Nestle logo is pictured on a factory in Orbe April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Joao Vieria

ZURICH Nestle NESN.VX has no plans to split itself like rival Kraft KFT.O or spin off its Nespresso coffee unit, the food and beverage maker's chairman Peter Brabeck said in an interview.

"There is no question of a split-up as long as I am here," Brabeck is quoted saying in Wednesday's edition of Swiss business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

"We absolutely don't want to IPO Nespresso," Brabeck said in reference to its popular single-serve coffee machines and capsules.

Last week, Nestle beat first-half forecasts with a 6.6 percent rise in underlying sales and said it expects to meet its sales target despite global food prices nearing record highs.

U.S.-based Kraft is preparing to spin off its North American grocery business to shareholders on October 1.

