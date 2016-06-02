Dan Loeb: Trump will make hedge funds great again
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
VEVEY, Switzerland Nestle (NESN.S) will look internally and externally for candidates to replace both the chairman and also potentially the chief executive officer, Chairman Peter Brabeck told Reuters on Thursday.
"It's a task of the nomination committee not to look only internally, but also externally, because it is also important to be able to compare if our internal candidates are competitive in the current environment," Brabeck said on the sidelines of the food company's 150th anniversary celebration.
Brabeck, who will step down as chairman next year because he reaches the mandatory retirement age, said an announcement on the company's succession planning should be expected before the end of the year.
Paul Bulcke is now the chief executive but could ascend to the chairmanship.
TOKYO Sony Corp on Thursday cut its full-year outlook for operating profit on Thursday after the Japanese TV-to-gaming group took a $1 billion writedown on its struggling movie business.
SINGAPORE/TOKYO Oil prices fell on Thursday after official data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles rose sharply, although signs that OPEC and other producers are holding the line on output cuts are helping support prices.