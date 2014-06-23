The logo of Nestle is seen on the company building in Mexico City, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

LONDON Nestle said on Monday it was working on a new research project that could one day lead to the development of made-to-measure vitamin combinations tailored to an individual's needs.

Nestle, the world's largest food group, said its Institute of Health Sciences was working with Waters Corp to develop tests that would efficiently measure the amount of vitamins in body fluids such as blood or urine.

Such tests would then be used to build a picture of a person's nutrient status and to offer supplements tailored to certain needs.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the company could eventually offer such supplements through a device similar to its Nespresso coffee machine, though that could take years to develop.

Aside from the popular Nespresso, Nestle has smaller dispensing systems -- Special T is for individual cups of tea, while BabyNes is for baby formula.

Nestle has recently been putting more focus on its health sciences business, which is growing faster and has higher margins than its traditional food businesses.

