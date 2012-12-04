U.N. chief urges Burundi parties to participate in peace talks
NAIROBI The United Nations has called on political parties in Burundi to commit fully to peace talks to resolve a two-year old political crisis in the east African nation.
South Africa's Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS.O) said the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether the company had violated provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, sending its shares down 53 percent to a life low.
The Johannesburg-based company said it received a letter from the DOJ on November 30 informing it that the department and the FBI are investigating whether the company had made corrupt payments to South African government officials to secure a contract with the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).
One of the company's units won the contract from the SASSA in January, making it the sole provider of social welfare distribution services in South Africa.
The agencies will also investigate if Net 1 violated federal securities laws in connection with statements made in its SEC filings regarding the SASSA contract.
The company also received a letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on an investigation initiated against it, Net 1 said in a regulatory statement.
Net 1 said it intends to cooperate fully with the DOJ and the SEC on the investigations.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
NAIROBI The United Nations has called on political parties in Burundi to commit fully to peace talks to resolve a two-year old political crisis in the east African nation.
LUANDA Angola said on Friday that Portugal's decision to charge its Vice President Manuel Vicente with corruption and money laundering was a "serious attack" that threatened relations between the two states.
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.