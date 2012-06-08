Uber hires ex-U.S. Attorney General Holder to probe sexual harassment
Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc's earnings are likely to be hit by increased competition from EMC Corp and a weakening euro, Barclays Capital said, downgrading the stock to "equal weight."
Barclays said its checks with storage buyers indicate significant interest for EMC's Isilon product line, especially the new Isilon software upgrade this fall.
Last month, NetApp forecast revenue below Wall Street expectations and its chief executive warned of uncertainty in Europe.
"Macro and competitive pressures actually represent a larger percentage of NetApp's guidance and expect downside to current consensus estimates," analyst Ben Reitzes wrote in a note to clients.
Analyst Reitzes is rated four stars by Thomson Reuters StarMine for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the companies under his coverage.
A sizeable amount of NetApp's sales come from Europe, where a debt crisis has shaken confidence in the economy and policy-makers fear Greece could pull out of the euro zone.
The SunnyVale, California-based company's shares closed at $31.31 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Tenzin Pema and Don Sebastian)
Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants to raise at least 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) from the sale of a majority stake in its flash memory chip business as a buffer against any fresh financial problems, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc takes to the road in London on Monday to promote its initial public offering with a daring proposition: that it can build hot-selling hardware gadgets and ad-friendly software features fast enough to stay one step ahead of Facebook.