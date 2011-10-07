A screen grab shows the access to Netflix online, as displayed on a television screen, in Encinitas, California July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Netflix and AMC Networks Inc have signed a new licensing agreement that gives the popular streaming video service exclusive rights in the United States and Canada to the hit show "The Walking Dead."

Additionally, Netflix said on Friday the deal is for nonexclusive rights in the U.S. to some programs from AMC and its other channels, including IFC and the Sundance Channel.

Netflix already streams popular AMC shows "Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad" through its deals with Lions Gate Entertainment and Sony Pictures.

The agreement comes as Netflix tries to add content to its offerings to keep drawing in customers. While it has been striking partnerships with Discovery Communications and Dreamworks Animation of late, the company is under pressure from Hollywood studios and other programmers eager to fetch as much money as they can from Netflix.

Negotiations with Liberty Media's Starz, for example, were recently called off because the two sides could not come to terms on pricing.

On top of it, Netflix is dealing with setbacks after introducing a surprise price increase this summer that caused about 1 million customers to drop the service and the sudden move to separate its DVD-mail service from its streaming offerings.

Shares of Netflix were down 3.9 percent at $118.49 in early afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Matthew Lewis)