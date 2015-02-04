An illustration photo shows the logo of Netflix the American provider of on-demand Internet streaming media in Paris September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Netflix Inc will launch its movie and TV streaming service in Japan in the fall of 2015, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The move is part of the U.S.-based streaming pioneer's global expansion. The company said last month it would move into about 150 new markets within two years.

A Netflix spokesman had no comment.

