An employee is seen behind a glass wall with the logo of Alibaba at the company's headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan/File Photo

The Netflix sign on is shown on an iPad in Encinitas, California, April 19,2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO Alibaba Group Holding Inc is not making an investment in Netflix Inc, Alibaba spokesman Bob Christie told Reuters on Friday.

Christie was responding to market rumors about a possible deal between the Chinese e-commerce company and the U.S. video service.

