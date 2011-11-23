Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
A U.S. judge granted Netflix's bid to resolve all claims in its favor before trial in an antitrust class action, in which plaintiffs had sought hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.
Netflix was sued in 2009, with plaintiffs claiming that the online DVD company reached an agreement with Walmart to divide the market for sales and online rentals of DVDs in the United States.
The class of plaintiffs had already agreed to settle with Walmart for $27.25 million in 2010. Preliminary approval to the settlement agreement has been granted, with the final approval hearing scheduled for 2012.
Yet in anticipation of an upcoming trial against Netflix, plaintiffs pegged their damages at between roughly $493 million and $654 million, according to court filings.
In a ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California granted Netflix's motion for summary judgment and vacated the trial date.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Netflix representative could not immediately be reached.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California is In Re Online DVD Rental Antitrust Litigation, 09-md-2029.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Bob Burgdorfer, Phil Berlowitz)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.