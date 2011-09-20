A screen grab shows the access to Netflix online, as displayed on a television screen, in Encinitas, California July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Shares in video rental service Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) fell by 7 percent in early trading on Tuesday, in a second day of losses after its plans to split off its DVD business provoked a fresh customer backlash.

Chief Executive Reed Hastings had apologized to his 24 million customers for "arrogance" and having "messed up" in July when the company announced price increases to joint streaming and DVD rental plans.

But Hastings' introduction of a plan to split off the DVD rental business into a separate unit rebranded as Qwikster prompted hundreds of negative responses to his Sunday blog posting and shares dropped closed down 7.4 percent on Monday as analysts and investors also criticized the new plan.

The company's market value has fallen by more than 50 percent since July.

Netflix shares were down $10 at $133.75 in early trading on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Derek Caney)