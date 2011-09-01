A screen grab shows the access to Netflix online, as displayed on a television screen, in Encinitas, California July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES Starz Entertainment will pull its movies and shows from Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) popular video streaming service by next February after renewal talks failed.

Starz, in a statement on Thursday, said the decision was "a result of our strategy to protect the premium nature of our brand by preserving the appropriate pricing and packaging of our exclusive and highly valuable content."

Netflix's shares fell almost 11 percent to $208 in after-hours trade, from a close on the Nasdaq of $233.27.

According to StarzPlay section on netflix.com, the service carries about 1,000 movies, original series and other programing from Walt Disney Pictures (DIS.N), Sony Pictures Entertainment (6758.T) (SNE.N) and Pixar, among others.

