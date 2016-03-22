AMSTERDAM A police officer fired a warning shot during the arrests of three men near Amsterdam's central station on Tuesday evening, Dutch police said in a statement.

The incident, which appeared to be drug-related, took place as police at airports and train stations around the Netherlands were on a high alert following bomb attacks in Brussels earlier in the day.

Police cars had hemmed in the suspects' speeding vehicle on a major thoroughfare near the station after a pursuit and one suspect was immediately arrested.

Two others initially ran off but they were arrested after police closed in on them and fired the warning shot.

