KAMPEN, the Netherlands - Archaeologists raised a 15th century trading ship that once sailed the Baltic and North seas from a Dutch riverbed where it had been buried for hundreds of years.

Workers discovered the vessel, which has a brick-arched oven and glazed tiles on its rear deck, while they were preparing to excavate the port.

The well preserved but fragile 40-tonne ship was lifted to the surface in a specially constructed metal frame. It will be housed in the New Land Heritage Centre, where it will be kept wet at all times.