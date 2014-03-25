Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 38: official
ANTANANARIVO At least 38 people have been killed by Cyclone Enawo that struck Madagascar this week, according to an official of the country's disaster management department.
AMSTERDAM Dutch police said they detained 28 anti-nuclear demonstrators at a reactor on Tuesday ahead of a visit by a delegation of energy sector bosses.
The protesters blocked the entrance to the site in Petten, north of Amsterdam, where two reactors are used for research.
The delegates, including chief executives from global energy firms, are visiting the Netherlands in conjunction with a two-day security summit in The Hague that concludes on Tuesday.
The reactor in Petten also produces radioactive material for medical diagnosis and cancer treatment, meeting 60 percent of European demand for medical isotopes.
MELBOURNE Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk on Friday offered to save Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state from blackouts by installing $25 million worth of battery storage within 100 days, and offering it for free if he missed the target.
STOCKHOLM Nordic forestry firms racing to replace paper business lost to the internet are trying to transform their pulp mill by-products into glue, biofuel and carbon fiber for aircraft and wind turbines.