AMSTERDAM A Dutch tax agreement with Starbucks STBX.O is not a form of state aid and meets internationally agreed standards, the government said on Friday in reaction to a probe by the European Commission.

Dutch Deputy Finance Minister Eric Wiebes said in a letter to parliament that he was confident the inquiry would find no evidence of state support to the U.S. coffee chain.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by John Stonestreet)