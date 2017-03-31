ZURICH Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) expressed frustration over the apparent decision by Dutch authorities not to inform it in advance about raids tied to suspected tax evasion, the OAG said on Friday.

"The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is disconcerted about the manner in which this has been organized with the conscious non-inclusion of Switzerland... The attorney general expects a written explanation from the relevant leading Dutch authorities and is examining further actions," the OAG said in an emailed statement.

Earlier, Dutch prosecutors said they had launched an international hunt for people seeking to hide assets and evade taxes after receiving a tip-off about undisclosed accounts at a Swiss bank.

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said separately that authorities looking into client tax matters had visited its offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam and it was cooperating with them.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)